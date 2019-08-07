Rajasthan woman ‘commits suicide’

india

Bharatpur

A 35-year-old Dalit woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Bhandor village in Sewar police station area of Bharatpur district on Tuesday.

The woman, her family said, was depressed after she returned home from the Sewer police station at around 11 pm on Monday night.

The family added that she was taken to the police station on Monday evening for questioning. the police wanted to know the whereabouts of her husband, who had eloped with another woman from the village on July 24. She was released by the police at around 10pm.

The family has claimed that she was tortured and humiliated.

“My sister’s husband eloped with a schoolgirl, but the police cops took my sister to the police station for interrogation where they assaulted and threatened her,” said the woman’s sister. She added that the woman could not bear the humiliation and killed herself.

The woman’s father echoed the sister’s statement.

Prem Singh Meena, the former sarpanch of Bhandor, said the woman’s husband eloped with a schoolgirl last month and that the police had “tortured” her to get information on the location of her husband. “She was in depression after that.”

Parmal Singh, circle officer of Bharatpur rural police, said the body of the woman was handed over to the family after postmortem by a team of doctors. “Police will investigate into the incident after kin of the deceased register a complaint (in the matter),” he added.

