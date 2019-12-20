‘Violence should not be solution’: Rajinikanth breaks silence on Citizenship Act, NRC

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:13 IST

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth finally broke his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) on Thursday. In a late night tweet, Rajinikanth expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country.

Rajinikanth, who was not explicit whether he is supporting the CAA and NRC, said that “violence should not be the solution for the problems”.

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted.

Minutes later, his view started receiving mixed reactions and two different hashtags - #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini - started trending on the micro-blogging site.

Significantly, Tamil Nadu’s Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth with secretary and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin indirectly hit the actor for his comments.

Udhayanidhi invited people from all spectrum to take part in DMK’s December 23 rally against CAA.

“I appeal to people to take part in DMK’s anti-CAA rally which will be lead by President MK Stalin. Also, please leave the wealthy and elderly citizens safely in house as they term our protests to safeguard our rights as violence,” Udhayanidhi mentioned in his tweet.

It is noted Rajinikanth’s industry-mate and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has been stringently objecting CAA. Kamal, who has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against CAA had declared that his MNM will take part in the DMK’s anti-CAA rally.

Rajinikanth’s reaction came on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation.