Actor Rajinikanth.(PTI)
Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, says Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Actor Rajinikanth will receive the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and was instituted in 1969. The award is conferred by the government for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

The award is comprised of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of 10 lakh.

film star rajinikanth
