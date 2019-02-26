Rajkot cops parade man held for killing friend by stabbing him 37 times

The Rajkot police on Monday paraded a murder accused through the streets and made him to apologise to the public for the alleged crime.

Firoz Mataria was arrested on the charge of killing his friend Haresh Makwana on Saturday.

With folded hands, one of which was wrapped in plaster because of an injury suffered during committing the alleged murder, Mataria said, “I am sorry for what happened. Please forgive me.”

With both his arms tied with a rope by cops, Mataria was paraded and taken to the scene of the crime to re-enact the murder.

Crime branch inspector, H M Gadhvi, said, “He was made to apologise to the public. Those who think they can take the law in their own hands and spread terror should get the message clear. He stood with folded hands at the very spot where he stabbed his friend Haresh Makwana on February 23.’’

CCTV footage from the cameras installed in Rajkot’s Ravi Ratna society showed that around 3 pm on February 23, Mataria chased Makwana on a two-wheeler, hit his vehicle before fatally stabbing him 37 times.

The video also shows a couple of passersby ignoring Makwana, who was lying a pool of blood. He tried to stop a biker, but in vain, the footage shows.

