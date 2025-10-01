Rajnath highlights ‘silent role’ of defence accounts dept in Op Sindoor success

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday put the spotlight on the “silent role” of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in the success of Operation Sindoor, hailing it for ensuring financial resilience, optimising resources and helping sustain battle readiness. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the 278th Annual Day celebrations of the Defence Accounts Department, in New Delhi, on Wednesday (PTI)

“While the entire world witnessed the valour and courage of the armed forces in achieving a historic and decisive victory during Operation Sindoor, the silent yet crucial role of DAD ensured efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness,” Singh said at a function to mark the 278th foundation day of the department that is the custodian of India’s defence budget.

Operation Sindoor was New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It triggered a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

Days after the ceasefire, the government granted powers to the armed forces to make emergency purchases worth around ₹40,000 crore.

The DAD, Singh said, is an institution that not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling timely allocation of resources to the armed forces. “The DAD is not just an accounting organisation; it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation’s economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the armed forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution.”

A steady flow of finances, Singh said, is essential for the smooth functioning of the defence machinery. He praised the department for ensuring that as of September 30, 50% of the capital budget expenditure had already been booked, a clear reflection of efficient utilisation.

“In today’s warfare, new technologies have often been the surprise element. They are the outcome of years of research and development. This makes it imperative for us to create an innovative ecosystem that supports R&D… As custodians of the defence budget, your role in enabling and encouraging R&D is vital for building the future capabilities of our armed forces.”

Touching upon the government’s focus on jointness and integration among the three services, Singh urged the DAD to act as a financial enabler of this process. “You are one of the few institutions that has a presence from the grassroots to the headquarters of all three services. I call upon you to work closely with the services and explore how you can further jointness and integration through financial processes. This will yield positive results for our tri-services synergy.”

Singh also underlined the need for speed and efficiency in defence procurement, adding that the DAD must strike a balance between financial discipline and operational readiness.

“On one hand, you must strictly adhere to financial rules because every rupee belongs to the people of India. On the other hand, you must ensure the operational readiness of our armed forces. At times, these two responsibilities may seem contradictory, but in reality, they complement each other. With the right mindset and coordination, you can uphold rules while meeting the needs of our forces in a timely manner,” he added.