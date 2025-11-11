Rajnath reviews functioning of DPSUs, calls for indigenisation of technologies

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of the functioning of the country’s defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and asked them to focus on swift indigenisation of critical technologies, research and development and quality enhancement. Defence minister Rajnath Singh releases a R&D Road Map manual of DPSUs during the inauguration of Defence PSU Bhavan, a state-of-the-art central facility at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Singh also asked them to ensure timely deliveries of products and adopt a strategic approach to boost exports. The DPSUs were directed to define clear indigenisation and R&D road maps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting at a time the government is focused on boosting indigenisation in the defence manufacturing sector.

“I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly by the government,” Singh said.

The minister hailed the contribution of DPSUs during the four-day military clash between Indian and Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor.

“All our 16 DPSUs are serving as strong pillars of the country’s self-reliance. Their excellent performance in operations like Operation Sindoor testifies to the reliability and capability of our indigenous platforms,” he said.

Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

Four DPSUs --- Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, India Optel Limited and Hindustan Shipyard Limited --- were also felicitated on being granted ‘Miniratna’ status.

Singh said the Miniratna status was as a reflection of their growing efficiency, autonomy and contribution to the defence sector, adding that the newly granted Miniratna status will empower the DPSUs to undertake capacity expansion, modernisation and explore new ventures and collaborations, including joint ventures and mergers with both public and private sector partners.

He added that the transformation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven new DPSUs in 2021 ushered in “greater functional independence, innovation and competitiveness.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the seven new firms to the country on Dussehra on October 15, 2021, saying that the entities would play a critical role in helping the country cut down military imports in line with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). The firms are Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India Optel Limited, Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Gliders India Limited and Yantra India Limited.

“India achieved defence production worth ₹1.51 lakh crore in 2024-25, with DPSUs contributing 71.6%. Defence exports reached ₹6,695 crore, underscoring global confidence in India’s indigenous systems,” Singh said.

Some MoUs were also signed on the occasion. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed MoUs with Yantra India Limited (YIL) to support its modernisation efforts and establish a 10,000-ton forging press facility, a crucial step towards reducing import dependence for aluminium alloys used in the defence and aerospace sectors, the defence ministry said. HAL has committed an interest-free advance of ₹435 crore to YIL, while BDL will provide a sustained workload of up to 3,000 metric tonnes over ten years, the ministry said in a statement.