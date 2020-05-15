Rajnath Singh adds patrol vessel, 2 interceptor boats to Coast Guard strength

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:02 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned an offshore patrol vessel and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard, which will add muscle to operations of the maritime security agency.

Indigenously-built ship Sachet, the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), and interceptor boats C-450 and C-451 were commissioned in Goa by Rajnath Singh through video conferencing from New Delhi.

“Three @IndiaCoastGuard ships were dedicated to the nation in a unique digital commissioning ceremony today. These ships were completed in record time. It is reassuring to witness the growing strength of our Coast Guard and the capabilities of Indian Shipbuilding industry,” Singh said in a series of tweets.

“The oceans are the lifelines of global prosperity. Safe, secure and clean seas present us with great economic opportunities to build our Nations. India is an emerging maritime power and our prosperity depend on the sea,” he said.

Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik was present at Vasco facility of Goa Shipyard Ltd at the time of commissioning.

Sachet has been designed and built by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery.

The 105-metre ship displaces approximately 2,350 tonnes and is propelled by two 9,100kw diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots, with an endurance of 6000nm.

The ship is designed to carry a twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats and one inflatable boat for swift boarding and search and rescue operations.

It is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to undertake oil spill pollution response at sea.

“As a responsible maritime power, oceans have been our key priorities, which is evident from our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s vision “SAGAR”, which translates in to “Security And Growth for All in the Region’,” he tweeted.

“The seas can be routes for asymmetric threats by Anti-National Elements and therefore demand collaborative and cooperative approach amongst all stakeholders. The Indian Coast Guard continues to work with their resolve to guard our sea shores 24x7 with great determination (sic),” he added.

Interceptor boats C-450 and C- 451 are indigenously designed and built by L&T Shipyard in Gujarat’s Hazira and is fitted with latest navigation and communication equipment.

The two 30 metre boats are capable of achieving speeds in excess of 45 knots and are designed for high-speed interception, close coast patrol and low-intensity maritime operations.

The ship and boats will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal security and other duties.

“I am extremely confident that the @IndiaCoastGuard ships commissioned today will add to their strength in responding to the threats of Maritime terrorism, Drug trafficking, smuggling and challenges of maritime law enforcement and Search and Rescue cover to Mariners in distress (sic),” the defence minister said.

After Friday’s commissioning, the Indian Coast Guard now has 150 ships and boats and 62 aircraft. There are 40 ships are at various stages of construction at different Indian shipyards.

(With agent inputs)