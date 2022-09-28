Home / India News / Rajnath Singh reviews defence preparedness in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh

Rajnath Singh reviews defence preparedness in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh

Published on Sep 28, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the army formation in Dinjan in Assam where he was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as capability development and operational preparedness.

Dibrugarh: Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a special programme at Dinjan Army camp in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the defence preparedness in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China on Wednesday.

Singh, who arrived at Dibrugarh airport in Assam, is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. He is accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and Lt. Gen. RP Kalita, commander Eastern Command and other senior officers.

“The defence minister reviewed operational readiness of the formation in easternmost part of the country. During the visit, he was also briefed on employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance operational efficiency of troops deployed in the frontline,” said a defence ministry statement .

On Thursday, Singh will visit forward posts to get a first-hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops.

He will also interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

