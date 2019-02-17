Rajnath Singh says sacrifice of CRPF jawans will not go in vain

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14, will not go in vain and and claimed that Pakistan had backed the suicide bombing.

Addressing BJP’s booth level workers at Ranital in Bhadrak district, Singh said the forces in Pakistan which give shelter to the terrorists realised that their morale was at an all time low because of successful operations by Indian forces

“The Pulwama terror attack was an outcome of their desperation. But the country stands beside the jawan and security persons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given a free hand to jawans and Army to ensure sacrifice of the jawans does not go in vain,” he said, while praising the bravery of two Odia jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack.

Singh said during the all-party meeting held on Saturday in Delhi, representatives of all the political parties unanimously condemned the cowardly act of terrorists and Pakistan as well.

He also said that the opposition parties also stressed that they are standing by our forces at this time.

“In last five years, many terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces and the Pulwama attack is a sign of their desperation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited Eram in Bhadrak district and offered floral tributes to the martyrs of Indian’s freedom movement who were gunned down in 1942 by the British.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 18:15 IST