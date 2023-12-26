Rajnath Singh vows to find drone attacks culprits from 'depth of ocean'

Mumbai: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the central government has taken the recent drone attacks on commercial ships in the Arabian sea very seriously and it will find out the culprits even from the depth of the ocean. He made the remark at the commissioning ceremony of INS Imphal. Rajnath Singh

"Nowadays turbulence in the sea has increased a lot. India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred. The Government of India has taken the recent drone attack on 'MV Chem Pluto' in the Arabian Sea and the earlier attack on 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea very seriously. The Indian Navy has increased surveillance on the sea. Whoever has carried out this attack, we will find them even if it is from the depth of the ocean. Those behind these attacks would be brought to justice," he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Indian Navy has deployed several aircraft and destroyers in the region to maintain a deterring presence.

He said India will ensure that the maritime trade in the region reaches new heights.

Also read: Navy to carry out 'forensic analysis' of ‘drone attack’ in Arabian sea, deploys destroyers

INS Imphal was commissioned today. The event was attended by Chief of Naval Staff R Hari Kumar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and other senior officers.

"I believe that the commissioning of INS IMPHAL will further strengthen India's naval power. It has been named after IMPHAL, which represents the Glory of the Northeast. It was sanctioned in Delhi, which is in North India," Singh said.

"The 15B project under which INS IMPHAL comes includes the names of four big cities of the country, i.e. Visakhapatnam, Murmugaon, Imphal and Surat. INS IMPHAL itself comes under the Visakhapatnam class, representing South India. It was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, which is in Mumbai, i.e. Western India. So it could be said the glory of North-South, East-West is reflected in INS IMPHAL, which goes to further showcase the country's unity and integrity of India," he added.

Merchant vessel Chem Pluto, a Liberian flagged ship helmed by Indian crew, was attacked by a projectile last week. It was brought to Mumbai by the Indian Navy's escorting ships. The Navy yesterday said prima facie it appeared to be a drone attack. It further said it has deployed destroyers in the ship to deter such attacks.

With inputs from ANI