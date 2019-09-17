Rajnath Singh wishes PM Modi on his 69th birthday

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:00 IST

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took to social media to extend his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations.

“His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health and long life,” Rajnath wrote on twitter.

Wishes for PM Narendra Modi from several BJP leaders and people from across the party started pouring since midnight itself as many called him an inspiration and praised his leadership.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah launched the party’s ‘seva saptah’ (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations on September 14. Shah also appealed to citizens to shun the use of plastic to contribute to a cleaner environment.

The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20. A number of exhibitions are also in the pipeline to showcase the social work done by the prime minister.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 06:00 IST