e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 11 MPs

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 11 MPs

Stating that bringing legislations that will change the future of children should be a priority, he said he prays for a clean, educated, and strong country.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 02:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The vacancies will bring down the SP and the BSP’s strength in the House, while the BJP will add to its tally when the re-elections are held. The party is in power in Uttarakhand and UP.
The vacancies will bring down the SP and the BSP’s strength in the House, while the BJP will add to its tally when the re-elections are held. The party is in power in Uttarakhand and UP.(ANI)
         

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday bid farewell to 11 members whose tenure will end in November.

Of the members who will not be present when the House resumes for the winter session, three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four from Samajwadi Party (SP), and two each from the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

They members who retired include civil aviation minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar and Arun Singh, SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav , Javed Ali Khan, Ravi Prakash Verma and Chandrapal Singh Yadav , BSP’s Veer Singh and Rajaram and Congress’s Raj Babbar and P L Punia.

While the opposition members were not present inside the House, only BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar made a farewell speech. “As a kid, I used to come to Parliament House with my father (former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar) and we used to play in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha... There wasn’t much security in those days. Since then, I aspired to become an MP,” he said.

Stating that bringing legislations that will change the future of children should be a priority, he said he prays for a clean, educated, and strong country.

The vacancies will bring down the SP and the BSP’s strength in the House, while the BJP will add to its tally when the re-elections are held. The party is in power in Uttarakhand and UP.

“The retiring members have contributed significantly to the deliberations of this House and the parliamentary committees. I place on record my appreciation for the valuable contributions and service rendered by them with utmost dedication and fervour to further the cause of democracy,” Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said. Naidu said some of the members will return to the House after re-election.

Wednesday is the last date of the current monsoon session after the government decided to curtail the 18-day session in view of the pandemic.The session that started on September 14 was to continue till October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)
tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In