Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh appointed as chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party. Sanjay Singh also has the responsibility of the party as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy case. AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Monday.(Sansad TV)

Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party shortly after its inception in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the party's most visible and influential leaders.

Sanjay Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018 and was re-elected this year.

As a member of the Rajya Sabha, Singh has been instrumental in forging alliances and negotiating with other political parties to advance AAP's legislative agenda.

In the role of AAP Parliamentary Party chairperson, Singh will be responsible for coordinating the party's activities in Parliament, ensuring that its legislative strategies are effectively implemented, and maintaining discipline among its MPs. The chairperson also acts as the primary liaison between the party and other political parties, government officials, and parliamentary committees.

Sanjay Singh is currently out on bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Supreme Court granted him bail in April after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opted not to oppose the plea. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain are still under judicial custody in the same case.

On Monday, Sanjay Singh accused the NDA government of indulging in politics of vendetta, and asserted it will not work against his party as "we will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces".

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address, Singh said, "Whatever you are doing with our chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), it would not benefit you. We will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces."