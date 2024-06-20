 Delhi crisis: AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's support to get water from Haryana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi crisis: AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's support to get water from Haryana

PTI |
Jun 20, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, the AAP MP also accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana.

Sanjay Singh calls on INDIA bloc's support to get water from Haryana for Delhi(PTI)
Sanjay Singh calls on INDIA bloc's support to get water from Haryana for Delhi(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital.

Read more:Delhi water crisis: Atishi threatens indefinite fast, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

"They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan," he said.

Singh said Delhi Water minister Atishi will be starting an indefinite fast from June 21 to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

Read more: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini blames Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi water crisis, says…

"I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana," he said.

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Atishi of indulging in "theatrics" to distract attention from the alleged theft and black marketeering of water, and demanded that the AAP government be sacked for its "inaction".

Read more: Delhi water crisis: DJB office vandalised, 3 injured in clash over tap access | Top updates

News / India News / Delhi crisis: AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's support to get water from Haryana
