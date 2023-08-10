Parliament clears bill to set up national agency to fund research work

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill 2023 that seeks to set up a national body to facilitate funding for research and development in the country. HT Image

The proposed legislation was passed by a voice vote in just 40 minutes after being taken up for consideration and passage. Only six members participated in the debate as the Opposition had earlier walked out of the House.

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union minister of science and technology Jitendra Singh said the passage of the bill will be a momentous chapter in India’s history, with long-term outcomes.

“The Anushandhan National Research Foundation will define the stature of India in 2047. The Anusandhan Bill will pave the way for India to join the select league of developed nations,” Singh said in his reply during the discussion for consideration and passage of the bill in the Upper House.

Senior officials in ministry of science and technology, who are aware of the details, said the NRF will act as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country, as per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), at a total estimated cost of ₹50,000 crore in five years (2023-28).