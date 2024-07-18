Rajya Sabha reminds lawmakers to maintain decorum ahead of monsoon session

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has reminded lawmakers about a number of customs and conventions, pointing out that “reference to officers of either House in debates is improper” and that “rulings given by the Chair should not be criticised directly or indirectly inside or outside the House”. Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV)

A bulletin issued by the Table Office of the Rajya Sabha on Monday has mentioned a total of 28 conventions and etiquette that are usually practised in Parliament. Even as none of the conventions mentioned is unknown or new, the bulletin assumes importance as the Upper House has often faced major violations of these well-established norms during protests.

Some of the conventions maintained in the bulletin stated: “Production of exhibits on the floor of the House is not in order. No Member should raise in the House the subject matter of a notice or a communication sent by him/her to the Chairman, unless he/she has been specifically permitted by the Chairman to do so. Members should not obstruct proceedings and should avoid making a running commentary when speeches are being made in the House.”

In the Upper House, where the Opposition protests have been more frequent and aggressive in recent times, disruptions have angered Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and often leading to a war of words. On July 1, the Opposition even complained about microphones being turned off, leading to a spat between Dhankhar and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

“What does he mean by mike has been muted? This is automatic. You can’t understand simple technology. Kharge ji, do you really believe that mikes are switched off here?” Dhankhar said.

When senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari suggested that the microphone of the Opposition has been switched off, Dhankhar replied, saying: “I have strong exception. What does he mean by saying, the mic has been shut down? This is automatic. Tainting, tarnishing, diminishing our institutions. Do we shut down microphones here? Do we send a signal from here?”

Similarly, protests and Opposition members rushing down to the Well of the House had also led to a face off. During one such Opposition protest in the previous session, the Chair had observed: “The kind of ignoble conduct will hurt every Indian, will put this institution to shame. We are here elected, get the prestige of being members of the Upper House, the house of elders. If in this House we conduct ourselves in this unruly manner, it is most unfortunate.”

The bulletin also reminded that “Questions pertaining to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat/ Lok Sabha Secretariat and the functions of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha/Speaker, Lok Sabha are not answered on the floor of the House” and “No member should speak unless he/she has caught the ‘eye’ of the Chair and has been called upon by the Chair.”