Rajya Sabha starts employee welfare scheme in Arun Jaitley’s name

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 03:14 IST

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has launched an Employees’ Welfare Scheme in the name of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. The scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of the senior leader who passed away in August last year.

She urged Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in a letter last year to utilise the family pension she is entitled to for the benefit of the bottom rung of the secretariat.

The Secretariat has formulated “Shri Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for Group C Employees” Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In her letter, Sangeeta Jaitley said: “...I would like to humbly request the Hon’ble Parliament to deploy this pension amount towards the welfare of the most needy segment of the institution which Arun served for almost two decades; the class IV employees of the Rajya Sabha.”