e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha starts employee welfare scheme in Arun Jaitley’s name

Rajya Sabha starts employee welfare scheme in Arun Jaitley’s name

The Secretariat has formulated “Shri Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for Group C Employees” Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 03:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The employee welfare scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of senior leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August last year.
The employee welfare scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of senior leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August last year.(Gurinder Osan/HT Archives )
         

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has launched an Employees’ Welfare Scheme in the name of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. The scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of the senior leader who passed away in August last year.

She urged Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in a letter last year to utilise the family pension she is entitled to for the benefit of the bottom rung of the secretariat.

The Secretariat has formulated “Shri Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for Group C Employees” Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In her letter, Sangeeta Jaitley said: “...I would like to humbly request the Hon’ble Parliament to deploy this pension amount towards the welfare of the most needy segment of the institution which Arun served for almost two decades; the class IV employees of the Rajya Sabha.”

tags
top news
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Donald Trump ends Hong Kong’s special status with US to punish China
Donald Trump ends Hong Kong’s special status with US to punish China
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In