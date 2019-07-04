Today in New Delhi, India
Rajya Sabha supports medical council bill

The bill aims at ushering in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country and provides for the supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for two years with effect from September 26, 2018.

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
According to the new bill, during this period, the board of governors will exercise the powers and functions of the MCI as assigned under the IMC Act, 1956. (HT Photo)

A large number of members in Rajya Sabha on Thursday supported the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will replace an ordinance promulgated on February 21 that lapsed with the sixteenth Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha cleared the bill on Tuesday. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved the bill in the Upper House.

The bill aims at ushering in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country and provides for the supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for two years with effect from September 26, 2018.

According to the new bill, during this period, the board of governors will exercise the powers and functions of the MCI as assigned under the IMC Act, 1956.

