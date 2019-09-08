Ram Jethmalani dies: PM Modi says India has lost an iconic public figure

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning. The 95-year-old Jethmalani was a former Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject,” PM Modi tweeted.

Jethmalani died at his residence in Delhi. He is survived by a son, noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, and a daughter. His last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium in the national capital on Sunday

A six-time Rajya Sabha member Ram Jethmalani was the law and the urban development minister in the Vajpayee cabinet. He also served as the chairman of Bar Council of India.

One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Offering his condolences to Ram Jethmalani’s family, PM Modi said he may not be here but his pioneering work will live on. “One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona,” Modi added

Ram Jethmalani was among India highest paid lawyers and was involved in many high-profile cases. He represented LK Advani in hawala case, Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lal murder case, Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder case, DMK leader Kanimozhi in the 2G scam and J Jayalalitha in a disproportionate assets case among others.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 10:18 IST