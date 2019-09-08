Ram Jethmalani dies- ‘An institution in himself’: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal pay tributes

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:08 IST

Tributes poured in from all quarters after the death of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani in Delhi on Sunday morning. He was 95.

Jethmalani had not been keeping well for a few months, his son Mahesh and other acquaintances said. He breathed his last at 7.45 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the passing away of Jethmalani, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure. “I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti.” he tweeted.

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Home minister Amit Shah said he was deeply pained to hear about the news of Ram Jethmalani’s death. “In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life,” Shah said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who was represented by Jethmalani in the court said that he was institution in himself.

“Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 8, 2019

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 IST