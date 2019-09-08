e-paper
Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Ram Jethmalani dies- ‘An institution in himself’: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal pay tributes

Home minister Amit Shah said he was deeply pained to hear about the news of Ram Jethmalani’s death. “In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life,” Shah said.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eminent lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani died early Sunday morning in New Delhi.
Eminent lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani died early Sunday morning in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo )
         

Tributes poured in from all quarters after the death of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani in Delhi on Sunday morning. He was 95.

Jethmalani had not been keeping well for a few months, his son Mahesh and other acquaintances said. He breathed his last at 7.45 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the passing away of Jethmalani, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure. “I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti.” he tweeted.

 

Home minister Amit Shah said he was deeply pained to hear about the news of Ram Jethmalani’s death. “In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life,” Shah said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who was represented by Jethmalani in the court said that he was institution in himself.

“Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history,” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 IST

