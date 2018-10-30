Ram temple issue likely to dominate agenda of 3-day RSS review meeting

With the Supreme Court on Monday adjourning the hearing on the Ayodhya Ram temple construction till January next year, the issue is most likely to dominate the midterm review meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). The All-India Executive Committee meeting of the RSS will be held at Uttan in Bhayander between October 31 and November 2.

The meeting will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and will be attended by the organisation’s top brass. They will review the progress of the initiatives taken by the organisation to strengthen its network and also chalk out their future plans. However, it is unlikely to pass any resolution in the meeting.

The RSS will also brainstorm on various other issues apart from the Ram temple, including the performance of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as well as the 2019 polls, sources said.

Meanwhile on Monday, after the apex court adjourned the hearing on the matter, the RSS asked the central government to frame a law to hand over the temple plot to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (a body of saints in Ayodhya which is spearheading Ram temple movement across the country ). The organisation’s communication in-charge–Arun Kumar–while addressing the media in Bhayandar, said, “The saints have spearheaded the Ram temple agitation and the RSS will be with them on the issue.”

Kumar further said the Centre must frame a law to build the temple, in case the apex court is unable to decide on the case. “The Allahabad high court already made it clear that the temple existed at the site, before it was replaced by the mosque. The construction of the temple is thereby inevitable,” said Kumar.

Bhagwat had earlier in his annual Dussehra speech also asked the Centre to formulate legislation if needed to start the construction activity for the temple.

Apart from the RSS, the Shiv Sena too, has been getting aggressive on the issue of Ram temple. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has planned a visit to Ayodhya on November 25. Thackeray, a sparring ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been critical of the latter in recent times, stating that the BJP is only fooling the people on the Ram temple construction and that it was a part of its 2014 election stunt.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:27 IST