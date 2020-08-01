Ram Temple marks the beginning of a new India, says RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:20 IST

The construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not the last mile, but the beginning of a new India, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s general secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Saturday. The RSS leader said the construction of the Ram Temple marks the completion of one part of the struggle.

Joshi’s remarks come days ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony at Ayodhya on August 5, following which the construction of the Ram temple will begin.

“It is the new beginning of a new era. The Hindu samaj (society) wants to give a message of human welfare to the world. We should not remain meek, but powerful and the construction of temple will mark the beginning of that,” Joshi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Joshi and a host of other RSS leaders are expected to attend the ground breaking ceremony.

The RSS and its frontal organisation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were at the forefront of Ram Janmabhoomi movement that pushed for construction of a temple at the site where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.

The RSS functionary said the struggle was not for the construction of just another place of worship as there are hundreds of temples across India but also imparting inspiration through the principles of Lord Ram. “Our ambition was not to add one more temple in the list. It is not completely true to see it only as a centre for religious faith…When we think of this temple, there are other things that have to be taken into account. Lord Ram lived life as a man of principles and he was considered Maryada Purushottam. Therefore, his ideals and principles and his administration as a ruler will serve as an inspiration,” he said.

Joshi also associated the issue of national pride with the temple. “All those who attacked India left something behind and it pains us to see monuments and other buildings left behind by them,” he said.

Countering statements by political leaders about the existence of the Babri Masjid for over 400 years, the RSS leader said, “For any self-respecting nation, it is not good to be reminded of relics of their attackers, therefore the building that was left at the site for 400 years kept reminding the Hindu Samaj of their defeat. That is why it’s removal and creation of a temple in its place was raised by late Ashok Singhal,” Joshi said.

The central joint general secretary of VHP, Dr. Surendra Jain, said the history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement is a” journey of pride of the country which went from self-guilt to clear conscience”.