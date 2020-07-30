e-paper
Priest, 15 policemen involved in mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 positive

Priest, 15 policemen involved in mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony on August 5, for which Diwali-like preparations are in full swing.

Jul 30, 2020
Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers paint an office near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
Workers paint an office near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. (PTI File Photo )
         

An Ayodhya priest, who will be part of the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram temple event next week, has tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, around 15 policemen deployed at the site have also tested positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony on August 5, for which Diwali-like preparations are in full swing.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to all saints across the country to perform puja in their respective temples and Maths from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on August 5. Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, requested people to watch the live telecast of Bhoomi Pujan on television and light earthen lamps at home in the evening.

Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
