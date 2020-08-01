e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ram Mandir bhoomipujan should have been held later, says Raj Thackeray

Ram Mandir bhoomipujan should have been held later, says Raj Thackeray

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:44 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray questioned the timing of Ram Mandir bhoomipujan at Ayodhya which is scheduled on August 5, saying it is not an opportune time considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thackeray said the event should have been a grand one and added, “There was no need to rush through the event. If it took place two months from now, people would have celebrated the event. Currently, people are not in that mindset to celebrate. The event should have been held when the situation is stable.”

“I wonder why they have chosen this time for this event,” said Thackeray.

He also shot down his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s suggestion of conducting e-bhoomipujan citing that scores of people have given their lives for this temple and hence, the construction of the temple is inevitable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple coming Wednesday.

On Thursday, Dalit parties demanded that a grand Buddha Vihar be set up at Ayodhya. Union minister Ramdas Athawale raised the demand on the grounds that before the temple and Babri Masjid, there was a Buddha Vihar in the land citing that various Buddhist artefacts were discovered while levelling the ground for the temple.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In