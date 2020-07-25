Ram Temple Trust asks devotees to stay home on August 5, light diyas

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:10 IST

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Saturday issued an appeal to all saints across the country to perform puja in their respective temples and Maths from 11.30am to 12.30pm on August 5, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, requested people to watch the live telecast of Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi on television and light earthen lamps at home in the evening.

Rai also requested people not to come to Ayodhya for bhumi pujan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A similar call was issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to saints and seers associated with the front. It said the Bhoomi Poojan day must be celebrated keeping in mind the guidelines issued by administrations and governments to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“On August 5, Wednesday, 2020, at 10.30 am, all the revered sant-mahatmas, in their respective monasteries, ashrams and all the devotees living in the country and abroad, sitting together in their homes or nearby temples or Ashrams, should worship their respective adored deities, recite kirtans, offer flowers, perform aarti and distribute prasad,” read a statement from the VHP quoted by ANI.

The VHP hoped that devotees would be able to watch the live telecast of the ceremony in Ayodhya in their respective areas on televisions or on big screens.

The parishad also asked the people to decorate houses, neighbourhoods, villages, markets, monasteries, gurudwaras, ashrams, etc and distribute Prasad and also light lamps after sunset instead of visiting Ayodhya on the occasion.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reviewed the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya today, too, asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, sources quoted by PTI said.

The Ram Temple Trust officials have indicated that the number of invitees for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be limited to around 200 people including PM Narendra Modi; some senior Union ministers including home minister Amit Shah; prominent faces associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar; state chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath and Uddhav Thackeray and other prominent sages and seers.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya