‘Auspicious time for Ram Temple ceremony has come after 500 years’: Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has promised a grand foundation stone laying ceremony for Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5 and stated that this momentous occasion has come after 500 years. The UP chief minister made the announcement while on a trip to the temple town to review the preparations for the conduct of Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on that day.

In a meeting with district officials, Ram Temple trust members and local people’s representatives, Yogi said the foundation stone laying ceremony will be performed in Ayodhya at the most auspicious time that had come after 500 years, according to a livehindustan.com report.

Yogi’s comments follow a doubt expressed by a prominent Hindu seer alleging the timing of the Ram Temple ceremony should be changed as it was not auspicious. His concerns have, however, been brushed aside since then by other well known sages and seers who have held the time of the ceremony—set at 12:15 pm on August 5—to be perfect for the holy purpose.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, which has been formed to oversee all work related to construction and management of the Ram Temple, said the Bhoomi Poojan will be held during the ‘Abhijit Muhurta’, considered ‘the most’ auspicious time.

“Abhijit Muhurta is capable of removing all obstacles,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the trust.

The chief minister visited Hanuman Garhi to oversee the ongoing construction work of pillars and other structures that are being carved separately to be used in the construction, which will begin after the ceremony on August 5.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi followed by paying obeisance at Lord Hanuman temple at Hanuman Garhi.

He told the attendees that they had a collective responsibility to turn Ayodhya into a world-class destination and added that cleanliness will play a big part in it. He promised not to spare any effort in realising this dream. He added that the city will host a spectacle on the occasion of Bhoomi Poojan that will be similar to Diwali, celebrated to mark Lord Rama’s return home after 14 years in exile.

“We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be ‘deepotsava’ in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.