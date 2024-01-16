Ram Temple trust urges devotees to post video depicting emotions on consecration ceremony

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the trust responsible for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has urged devotees across the world to express their thoughts and emotions on the auspicious consecration ceremony through a short video. Seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony have started on Tuesday. Ram Temple in Ayodhya(HT_PRINT)

The official account of the Trust on X(formerly Twitter) wrote a post on Tuesday and appealed to the Lord Ram devotees to share the video using #ShriRamHomecoming. It also urged the followers to include their full name, location and a brief personal note while sharing the video on all social media platforms.

"Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries fills the universe with unparalleled emotions. To enhance the grandeur of his welcome, we urge all Shri Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video. You can Post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including your full name, location and a brief personal note. Let's collectively celebrate the return of The Greatest Unifier of All Times!," read the post.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla (child-like form of Lord Ram) will be done in the temple on January 22. The auspicious ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of sages and eminent personalities, cricketers, film stars and industrialists from across the country, are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1pm on January 22.

The consecration ceremony holds great importance for millions of Hindus across the world who had been waiting for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened for worship by the devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across the world are expected to visit the temple every day.