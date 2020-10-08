‘Ram Vilas Paswan’s death a great loss to country’: Former PM Deve Gowda

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:43 IST

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who had served as the Railway Minister in his cabinet, and said it was a great loss to the country.

Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago, died on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country,” Gowda tweeted.

“May god give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain,” the JD(S) patriarch said.

Paswan was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel also expressed grief over the passing away of Paswan.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was a senior Dalit leader, he said.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, “Saddened by the demise of Union Minister Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan. He was one of the finest leaders of our country and his work speaks for his commitment. My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers.”