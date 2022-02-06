Ramanuja’s preaching of equality inspired Indian constitution: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: The concept of equality of people, irrespective of their caste and creed, preached by 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya was the inspiration for the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality-- the statue of Sri Ramanujacharya-- at Muchintal, the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, PM Modi said Ramanujacharya strived tirelessly for the upliftment of people regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

“The Vishistadwaita concept of Ramanujacharya was aimed at driving away the blind faith. He preached that Bhakti (reverence towards the Almighty) does not discriminate people on the basis of caste and community. He had fought for entry of Dalits into the temples. He propagated that for a human being, character is important and not caste,” Modi said.

Stating that Ramanucharya’s call for equality among human beings was the inspiration for the Indian Constitution, the Prime Minister reminded that even B R Ambedkar praised the principles of the Vaishnavaite saint. “His preaching inspired spiritual leaders, not just in the South, but in the entire country, like Annamacharya, Sant Kabir and Sant Ramanand etc,” he recalled.

Modi said “guru” (teacher) played a major role in one’s life. “In Indian culture, we revere the teacher on par with God. We get enlightenment only from Gurus. The preaching of saints like Ramanujacharya would take us into the path of enlightenment,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled how former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a great role in the unity of the country by securing merger of several provinces like Hyderabad with India. “We have established Patel’s statue in Gujarat and are calling it as Statue of Unity. Similarly, this Statue of Equality of saint Ramanujacharya would inspire us to promote equality,” he said.

He showered praises on Telangana stating that it was fast developing as a great tourist destination. He reminded that Ramappa temple in Warangal got heritage status from UNESCO, while Pochampalli village on Hyderabad’s outskirts got the recognition as the best tourism village. The Telugu film industry, too, was getting the nation-wide acclaim, he said.

During his three-hour stay at Muchintal, the Prime Minister took part in Vishwaksena Yagnam, visited the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality and viewed the 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya.

