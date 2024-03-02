Rameshwaram bomb blast victim recounts horror: ‘Heard sound and lost consciousness’

A day after a massive explosion took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, one of the victims who was injured recalled the horror. The victim, who was discharged on Saturday from the hospital, said that he did not exactly understand what happened at the moment of the blast. Rameshwaram cafe blast shook Bengaluru with the BJP lobbing charges against the Congress government in Karnataka. (PTI)

“I don't know what happened when I went inside…I heard the sound and lost consciousness and my hearing senses too. I feel lucky to not have gotten any physical injuries, just lost minor hearing senses that will be recovered in a week or so,” the victim told news agency ANI.

He added, “Rameshwaram cafe's staff was helpful, they helped me to get to the hospital. I am absolutely fine now after treatment.”

At least 10 people, including the hotel staff and customers, were injured after a low-intensity blast took place in Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area. According to preliminary investigation, the blast was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast with a timer, which took place between 12:50 pm and 1:00 pm.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act over the incident.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday said that the investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch.

“Investigation of the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering,” the police commissioner wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the police, four people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident but no arrest has been made so far. The suspected accused were detained from Dharwad, Hubballi, and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bengaluru, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, bus stands, railway stations, and other areas that witness higher footfall.

(With inputs from agencies)