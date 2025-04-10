Menu Explore
Rana Sanga row: Karni Sena leader booked for announcing 25 lakh reward for killing SP MP

PTI |
Apr 10, 2025 07:14 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman had allegedly made a controversial remark on 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga.

A Karni Sena leader has been booked for allegedly announcing a reward of 25 lakh for anyone who kills Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman, police said on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman claimed that Rana Sanga brought Mughal ruler Babar to India.(Sansad TV)
The accused, identified as Mohan Chauhan, announced the reward following Suman’s controversial remark on 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga.

Reportedly, Chauhan, in a video, said that the MP would have to pay the price for his act and announced the reward.

The video has been circulating on social media since the last week of March.

He further added that if given the opportunity, he would personally carry out the act.

Aarti Singh, SP Mahila Sabha chief (Aligarh), lodged a complaint in this regard at Gandhi Park police station on March 29.

However, the complaint was transferred on Wednesday to Jawaan police station, under whose jurisdiction Chauhan resides. A formal case has now been registered, and a probe is underway, police said.

