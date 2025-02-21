Ranveer Allahbadia case: Maharashtra cyber cell summons Rakhi Sawant over 'India’s Got Latent' row

Actor Rakhi Sawant was summoned to appear before the Maharashtra cyber cell on February 27 to record her statement in connection with a case against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments at the ‘India’s Got Latent' show, news agency ANI reported. Rakhi Sawant has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell(PTI)

While Rakhi Sawant was not a panellist on the episode Ranveer Allahbadia appeared in. Rakhi Sawant has previously been a guest in once of the episodes of the show created by comedian Samay Raina.

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia have also been called by the Maharashtra cyber cell to record their statements on February 24. Comedian Samay Raina was denied an extension till March 17 to appear before the state cyber cell and has been issued a second summons after he failed to record his statement on February 18.

IG Yashasvi Yadav said, "FIR has been registered against all members who played roles in all episodes of the show. Authorities had ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show's account until the inquiry concludes. Cyber officials initially took down the first controversial video and later directed comedian Samay Raina to remove all content related to the case."

The cyber cell has summoned a total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, in connection with the matter so far, according to Yadav.

‘India’s Got Latent' is a YouTube show led by Samay Raina and a series of changing panellists. Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia sparked nationwide outrage after he allegedly made obscene remarks during an episode of the show, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against the involved parties across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

On February 18, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, while also condemning him for his “dirty and perverted" comments.