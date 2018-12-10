Rape accused escapes from police custody in Goa

A 24-year-old man arrested in a gang-rape case in Goa escaped from police custody here Monday when he was brought to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Ishwar Makwana, who hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the Goa Police along with two other men from MP in May this year for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at a beach in South Goa district.

He was lodged at the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa district since then.

On Monday morning, he was taken for some medical treatment to Panaji-based Chest Disease & T B Hospital where he managed to give police the slip, a senior police official said.

“The Goa Police’s escort cell, which is in-charge of transportation of inmates from the Central Jail, had brought the under-trial to the hospital but he managed to run away from there,” the official said.

A search was on to nab him, he added.

Makwana and the two other accused - Ram Bhariya and Sanjiv Pal - had raped an d robbed the woman in South Goa on May 24.

Makwana had been booked in the past in MP for various offences, including killing a couple in Indore.

He also carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, police said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:46 IST