Rape complainant commits suicide in UP’s Meerut, kin blame cops

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 03:11 IST

A 17-year-old girl, who lodged a rape complaint against a 65-year-old man on January 19, has committed suicide in a Meerut village, police said on Thursday.

While the family members of the deceased accused the police of inaction, the police have maintained that the girl’s medical reports did not confirm rape.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s father on January 25, one Braj Pal allegedly raped his minor daughter on January 19 when she was alone at home. “Braj Pal barged into the deceased’s residence on January 19 when the 17-year-old girl was alone at home. He raped the girl at gun point and threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police,” it read.

The girl’s father earlier approached police on January 21, alleging that the accused was harassing his other daughter, who is 13 years old. Meanwhile, irate villagers staged a protest for over three hours and did not allow post-mortem till senior police officers assured them of strict action against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (crime) Ram Arj said: “Though the medical examination report of the girl did not confirm rape, police are investigating the matter.” Mawana inspector Vijay Azad was also sacked in connection with the case and inspector Rajendra Tyagi has been given the charge, he added.