Rape victim sets herself afire over police inaction

A 26-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol immolated herself after police allegedly failed to register a rape case against a government official based on her complaint, police officials said on Sunday.

While the rape accused was later arrested, two policemen have been line-attached (removed from field duties) for dereliction of duty, Shahdol superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Pratik said.

The woman has accused government official (patwari) Brij Bahadur of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The accused reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she approached anyone for help, the SP said.

“The woman alleged that she tried to file a complaint at Amlai police station on August 12 but police personnel asked her to go after assuring her of an investigation into her allegation,” he said.

On Friday, the woman arrived at the police station for a follow-up on the matter and set herself on fire after she learnt that no case was registered against the official despite her complaint, he added.

The woman was referred to Jabalpur medical college where her condition is stated to be stable.

Subsequently, police have also registered a case under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code against the official. The rape accused was arrested on Sunday, the SP said.

Amlai police station in-charge Mohammed Sameer and sub-inspector Savitri Singh have been line-attached for dereliction of duty, he added.