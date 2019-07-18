Rapper Hard Kaur joins banned SFJ’s referendum drive

Weeks after being booked for sedition, UK-based Punjabi rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab.

India banned the pro-Khalistan group SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities last week.

In a number of videos posted on social media four days ago, Kaur is seen supporting the referendum and appealing to the people to vote for Khalistan. In two videos posted on her Instagram account, she is seen wearing a “Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan” T-shirt. She also shared songs sung by traditional Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali in praise of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In another video, posted two days ago, Kaur is seen urging the Sikhs to vote for the “cause” and asking them not to be “fooled” by those who oppose Khalistan. The rapper tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used rude language against the CM.

Around a month ago, Kaur was charged with sedition for her posts on social media against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityananth and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

She was booked under Sections 124A (sedition, attempt to excite disaffection or hatred), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act (for sending offensive messages) in New Delhi.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 01:25 IST