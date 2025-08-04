Rare 10th-century ‘Shivling’ unearthed in J-K, to be showcased in Srinagar museum

An ancient Shivling was recovered from the Jhelum River near the Army camp at Khanpora, Baramulla, during sand extraction by the local labourers, according to an official release from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Sunday. Ancient Shivling discovered in J-K's Baramulla(Representative image/HT file photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums announced the discovery of the ancient Shivling, expertly carved from stone, measuring 137 cm in length and 160 cm in width.

Dating back to approximately the 10th century AD, this artefact was recovered from the Jhelum River near the Army camp at Khanpora, Baramulla, during sand extraction by the local labourers, it said.

This significant find sheds light on the region's rich cultural heritage and historical legacy. The Shivling has been carefully preserved and will be showcased for the public to appreciate its historical significance.

"After its discovery, the ancient Shivling was taken into custody by the Indian Army's 22 Medium Regiment in Baramulla," the release said.

Recognising its historical significance, the Army handed it over to the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums. The Shivling was then carefully transported and housed at the SPS Museum in Srinagar, where it will be preserved and showcased for public viewing.

This collaborative effort ensures the artefact's safety and allows the public to appreciate its cultural importance.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, stated, "The recovery of the Shivling is not only an important archaeological find but also a testament to our enduring cultural legacy. The Department is committed to the preservation and respectful showcasing of such artefacts for the educational and spiritual enrichment of the public."

This discovery represents a valuable addition to the cultural and historical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the importance of protecting and preserving the region's rich archaeological legacy. (ANI)