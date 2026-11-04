Rare white stork spotted at Okhla bird sanctuary since Nov 1

A rare white stork (Ciconia ciconia) was spotted at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, located at the intersection of the Delhi-Noida border for the last three days, since November 1, drawing a steady stream of naturalists, ornithologists, and wildlife photographers to the wetlands. The bird was first spotted at the sanctuary on November 1, by a birder Dr Tejaswi Surya. (Nikhil Devasar)

Last spotted in NCR in March 2019 near Jewar, the species only has four records in the region in nearly three decades, birders say.

Past white stork sightings in the region Prior to that, data showed there were records of a sighting at Okhla in March 1992 and February 2005, along with a sighting at Palwal in 2004-05.

The bird was first spotted at the sanctuary on November 1, by a birder Dr Tejaswi Surya.

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“It was around 8am and a little foggy but I immediately spotted this bird at a distance and noticed a bright red bill. That is what caught my eye and it was bigger in size than the herons around it,” Kumar said, stating after clicking a photograph, he immediately recognised it as a white stork.

“I have seen the species in 2009-10 at Gujarat’s Nal Sarovar, where one tends to see a lot of these white storks and could immediately make out what this was,” he added.

Birders also believe this could possibly be a subspecies of the white stork, called the Ciconia ciconia asiatica.