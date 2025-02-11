Rashid Engineer visits hospital under police guard before Parliament session

J-K MP Rashid Engineer was granted a two-day custody parole by the Delhi High Court to attend Parliament.
A day after the Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J-K MP Rashid Engineer to attend the Budget session of Parliament, the Baramulla lawmaker was taken to the RML Hospital under police security on Tuesday morning for a routine health check-up, Tihar jail sources said.
Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case, had sought interim bail or custody parole to represent his constituency in Lok Sabha.
"He will be taken to Parliament from the hospital," the sources said.