Rashid Engineer visits hospital under police guard before Parliament session

A day after the Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J-K MP Rashid Engineer to attend the Budget session of Parliament, the Baramulla lawmaker was taken to the RML Hospital under police security on Tuesday morning for a routine health check-up, Tihar jail sources said. Rashid Engineer, a detained J-K MP, was transported to the RML Hospital on Tuesday morning for a regular medical examination under police guard, according to Tihar jail sources, one day after the Delhi High Court granted him a two-day detention release to attend the Budget session of Parliament.(Hindustan Times)

Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case, had sought interim bail or custody parole to represent his constituency in Lok Sabha.

"He will be taken to Parliament from the hospital," the sources said.

Rashid's parole is saddled with certain riders, including not using a cellphone or internet, or addressing the media or any person except to his limited responsibility as an MP.

The Baramulla MP is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.