Ratan Tata funeral: Stampede-like situation as crowd gathers to pay tributes, cops resort to lathi charge

A stampede-like situation unfolded outside the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday, where the public gathered to pay their final respects to Ratan Tata, who passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital. The chaos led Mumbai Police to conduct a lathi charge to control the crowd outside the venue. The chaos led Mumbai Police to conduct a lathi charge to control the crowd outside the venue on Thursday.(Hindustan Times)

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata were transported from Mumbai's NCPA to Worli for his final rites. His body was placed at the NCPA in South Mumbai for public viewing from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm, drawing thousands of people from various walks of life.

Many stood in long queues to pay their respects. For students and young people who gathered, Ratan Tata was more than just an industrialist—he was a role model, admired for his philanthropy, compassion, and love for animals.

Several celebrities pay final respects to Ratan Tata

Several prominent personalities and politicians from across the country visited the NCPA in Mumbai to pay their final tributes to Ratan Tata. Among those who paid homage were Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mukesh Ambani also paid his respects to Ratan Tata at the NCPA on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by his family members. Along with his wife Nita, son Aakash, and daughter-in-law Shloka, Ambani arrived to honour Tata’s memory while his mortal remains were on display for the public.

Ambani was greeted by Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, and also met with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The Maharashtra government has declared Thursday, October 10, as a day of mourning, canceling all government events for the day.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar visited Breach Candy Hospital and stated, "All state government programmes in Mumbai have been canceled for tomorrow due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata."

Similarly, the Gujarat government announced a one-day state mourning on Thursday to honour Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

According to a notification from the state government, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings throughout Gujarat, and no official events will take place that day. In a statement, Patel expressed deep sorrow over Tata's passing, stating that India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and that his death has created a void that can never be filled.