Ratan Tata passes away: A look at his extended family

Ratan Tata, a significant figure in Indian business and philanthropy, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. His legacy continues through his family, many of whom are prominent in business and various industries. People pay homage to Indian business leader Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday night, in the lawns of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ((AP Photo /Rafiq Maqbool))

The Tata family has been a driving force behind several key ventures and its members continue to hold important roles across different sectors.

His death is seen a major loss for the Tata family and the country, as people remember him for his vision, kindness and role in India's development.

The Tata family is one of India's most influential business dynasties, known for founding and growing the Tata Group into a global conglomerate.

Rooted in the pioneering spirit of Nusserwanji Tata, who transitioned from priesthood to business, the Tata family is credited of being driving force behind many transformative ventures.

Ratan Tata, who passed away as a bachelor, is survived by many members of his extended family, whose names were mentioned in the announcement of his demise.

Here's a look at Ratan Tata's family members