Ratan Tata passes away: A look at his extended family
Ratan Tata, who passed away as a bachelor, is survived by many members of his extended family, whose names were mentioned in the announcement of his demise.
Ratan Tata, a significant figure in Indian business and philanthropy, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. His legacy continues through his family, many of whom are prominent in business and various industries.
The Tata family has been a driving force behind several key ventures and its members continue to hold important roles across different sectors.
His death is seen a major loss for the Tata family and the country, as people remember him for his vision, kindness and role in India's development.
The Tata family is one of India's most influential business dynasties, known for founding and growing the Tata Group into a global conglomerate.
Rooted in the pioneering spirit of Nusserwanji Tata, who transitioned from priesthood to business, the Tata family is credited of being driving force behind many transformative ventures.
Here's a look at Ratan Tata's family members
- Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother is a French-Swiss Catholic who married Naval Tata in 1955 and settled in Mumbai. She is a former managing director of Lakme and chaired Trent, a Tata enterprise. Simone is credited with overseeing the sale of Lakme to Hindustan Unilever and using the funds to expand Trent. She is also the mother of Noel Tata, the current chairman of Trent, which manages the Westside retail chain.
- Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata's younger brother, who is known for his privacy and simple lifestyle. The second child of Naval Tata and Soonoo Commissariat. He lives in a modest two-bedroom apartment in Colaba and was once described as an excellent squash player.
- Noel Tata, Ratan's half-brother, chairs Trent, while his wife, Aloo, is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Aloo’s brother, Cyrus Mistry, succeeded Ratan as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted. There was speculation that Noel might succeed Ratan Tata, but N Chandrasekaran was eventually chosen.
- Ratan Tata's half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, are from their mother Soonoo's second marriage to Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy. Information about their other sister, Geeta, remains unknown.
- Noel Tata's daughters, Leah and Maya, are both involved in Tata's businesses. Leah works with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), while Maya, reportedly a favourite of Ratan Tata, has played a significant role in launching the Tata Neu app.
- Noel’s son Neville married Manasi Kirloskar, and they have two children, Jamset Tata and Tiana Tata. Neville focuses on Trent’s Zudio brand, while Manasi is involved in Kirloskar businesses.
- Leah, Maya, and Neville have reportedly been appointed as trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which handle the philanthropic efforts of the Tata family.