Delhi oath ceremony: Who is Ravinder Indraj Singh, sworn in as Delhi cabinet minister today?

Delhi oath ceremony: Ravinder Indraj Singh, who won the Bawana (SC) assembly seat in the Delhi elections, took the oath as a cabinet minister in chief minister Rekha Gupta's government today during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. BJP MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh took oath as a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government.(ANI)

The oath was administered by lieutenant governor VK Saxena in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, as well as chief minister's from other NDA-led states.

Here are some key facts about the BJP leader who will be serving as a minister in the national capital.

- Ravinder Indraj Singh hails from the Bawana constituency in the North Delhi district of the national capital.

- The BJP leader's father Indraj Singh was also an MLA from the Narela constituency.

- Singh pursued higher education through distance learning, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education, University of Delhi, in 2000.

- Ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, he declared assets amounting to over Rs. 7 crore. As per his affidavit he has no criminal cases lodged against him.

- As a prominent Dalit leader, Ravinder Indraj Singh is an executive member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Front.

- The 50-year-old minister, who has been an active member of the BJP's SC Morcha defeated AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar and Congress's Surender Kumar, securing his seat by more than 31,000 votes.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and five other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath.