Ravinder Raina reelected Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP president

Ravinder Raina was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 06:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Ravinder Raina was on Wednesday reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here.

He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Senior party leaders Varinderjit Singh and Munish Sharma were entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the organisational elections in the state. “Morale of the party workers has remained high under the dynamic leadership of Ravinder Raina,” Vardhan said as he extended his greetings to him on behalf of the central leadership.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of selfless work for the nation and Home Minister Amit Shah has set new benchmark for organisational work.

Now, the onus of development of J&K lies with Raina, he said, assuring him the support of all central ministers in development works. Chugh said the party is committed to finish terrorism from JK. “Certain mainstream politicians bring bad name to the nation by speaking for anti-India elements and Pakistan. But, we assure the public of India that we will expose every such person,” he said.

He claimed some people cannot digest the fact that J&K been ridden of stone-pelting and bomb blasts, and they are trying to burn the nation by propagating misinformation on other issues.

