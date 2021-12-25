Rawat gets his way, will lead Uttarakhand poll campaign

Harish Rawat’s position as the face of the Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of polls in the hill state was reiterated, the former chief minister said Friday after a four-hour-long meeting with the party’s central leadership that was also attended by Rahul Gandhi.

The move appeared to quell his rebellion, which first surfaced in a series of Twitter posts two days ago, at least for now.

“I will lead as the campaign committee chairman and everyone will support me,’’ Rawat told reporters in the Capital. In other words, people aware of the details said, the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand will be fought under him. The party, however, did not go as far as naming Rawat as the chief ministerial candidate at a time when the Congress is attempting to wrest power back from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“After elections, the legislature party will sit and decide who will lead them. In Uttarakhand, we will follow that,’’ Rawat said, adding that he was no longer thinking of either retirement or quitting the party. “Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja (Let’s move forward step by step, let’s sing for the Congress party),’’ Rawat added.

His words were in sharp contrast to a Twitter thread on Wednesday that suggested the Congress was heading to an internal political crisis in yet another state.

“Isn’t it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle... instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role... There are many crocodiles... On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet,” Rawat wrote on Wednesday. The twitter thread went on to say that he was contemplating retirement.

In the meeting on Friday, which was primarily chaired by the party’s organisational general secretary KC Venugopal with Rahul Gandhi dropping in towards the end, the Congress leadership tried to assuage Rawat’s feelings of being left out of decision making. “Even though he is the head of the campaign committee, he felt that he wasn’t getting his way. So we tried to speak to both sides and get them to listen to each other, to keep the other side in the loop,’’ said a person who attended the meeting, asking not to be named.

The other attendees to the meeting, which comes just two months before the state elections included the AICC in charge of the state Devendra Yadav, the state congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, and legislature party leader Pritam Singh, among others.

“There is no doubt that he is the face of the Congress in the state but the Congress president will decide who will be chief minister. Harish Rawat is happy with that,’’ said a second leader aware of the details.

The Congress is looking to dislodge the BJP from power in the hill state, which Rawat served as CM between 2014 and 2017.

The BJP is roiled by troubles of its own, and has changed its chief minister three times in the last year. The BJP has 55 sitting MLAs and the Congress 12 in the state assembly.

People aware of the matter said that there is a section of the party which feels Rawat, at 73, should step aside and make way for a new leadership. Gandhi was said to be keen on an alternative face, like the his pick in Punjab, Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi who replaced former CM Captain Amarinder Singh after his public spat with the party’s state unit head Navjot Singh Sidhu.

It was significant, therefore, that the party’s Dalit leader in Uttarakhand, Yashpal Arya, who recently rejoined the Congress from the BJP, also attended Friday’s meeting.