e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy at 10am

RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy at 10am

RBI Monetary Policy 2020: In its previous monetary policy review, on August 6, the RBI had kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4% and 3.35% respectively.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo)
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo)
         

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will on Friday announce the central bank’s monetary policy decision after three days of deliberations of its monetary policy committee (MPC).

The meeting of the six-member MPC was earlier scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 but was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The three-day meeting finally began on October 7.

In the previous monetary policy review, on August 6, the RBI had kept the repo rate and reverse unchanged at 4% and 3.35% respectively.

tags
top news
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In