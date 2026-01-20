R-Day: Navy tableau to blend maritime heritage, modern power and women sailors

The Indian Navy’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26 will blend the country’s rich maritime heritage with its modern might, and throw in elements of women power, with the display based on the theme ‘Anchored in Tradition — Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation’, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The Indian Navy contingent rehearsing for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

The tableau will depict mock-ups of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya, the locally built traditional stitched vessel that recently sailed on her maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Maratha-era ship Gurab, indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, and a Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarine, the officials said.

“Indian Navy’s participation is not just a display of military might but also reflects its resolve to safeguard our nation’s maritime interests and commitments through ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance),” said Vice Admiral Praveen Nair, the navy’s controller personnel services.

The tableau will also feature the circumnavigation route followed by the all-women expedition Navika Sagar Parikrama (NSP) II, a mock-up of INSV Tarini on which the eight-month circumnavigation was completed last May, and its crew Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A. The two woman officers covered a distance of 25,600 nautical miles with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa).

Along with the NSP II crew, the navy’s tableau will also feature young girls of the Sea Cadets Corps — the corps last took part in India’s biggest ceremonial parade in the 1980s.

The 77th Republic Day parade will unfold in a new phased battle array format to showcase the military’s wide-ranging capabilities, with weapons and systems including infantry elements, tanks, artillery systems, missiles and airpower being displayed in a sequence that shows how they are used in a combat scenario.

The naval marching contingent will consist of 144 personnel with an average age of just 25, the officials said. These personnel have been handpicked from all the branches of the navy and have undergone a specialised training of over two months. The contingent will be commanded by Lieutenant Karan Nagyal, with Lieutenants Pawan Kumar Gandi, Priti Kumari and Varun Dreveriya as platoon commanders.

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will feature in the parade, including a naval band consisting of 80 musicians including six women Agniveers.

The Republic Day celebrations are being organised around the theme of Vande Mataram, marking 150 years since the first two stanzas of the song were published. The tableaux of six states/government departments will showcase the theme of Vande Mataram (there will be 30 tableaux in all). The parade will also feature a large-scale cultural dance performance involving around 2500 artistes.