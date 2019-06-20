Reaching out to Opposition for passage of key bills: Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has said the government was reaching out to the opposition parties to seek their cooperation for the passage of bills in Parliament’s upper House or Rajya Sabha. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have a majority in Rajya Sabha.

“We will follow the policy of communication with coordination. I have spoken to Ghulam Nabi Azad [Congress] and will meet Derek [O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress]… I am hopeful that the session will be smooth as compared to before,” he said.

Gehlot said he expects the opposition parties to realise the impact of not letting the House function. “The Opposition will also realise that people did not approve of them not letting the house run.”

Acrimonious exchanges between the BJP members and opposition lawmakers over issues like Rafale fighter jet deal and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill marred to proceedings during the last Parliament sessions.

The NDA has 353 members in the 543-member Lok Sabha. But it has only 102 members in the 245-member Rajya Sabha and depends on the Opposition for legislative support.

