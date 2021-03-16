‘Ready for more talks’: Rajnath on farmers’ stir
- Making an appeal to farmers upset over the new agri-marketing laws, Singh said any problem can be resolved through talks and the government was ready to hold as many rounds of talks with the farmers.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged a dialogue between protesting farmers and the Centre, after the inauguration of the day-long state working committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.
Making an appeal to farmers upset over the new agri-marketing laws, Singh said any problem can be resolved through talks and the government was ready to hold as many rounds of talks with the farmers. “These agitations must end. We want to double income of farmers. The minimum support price (MSP) won’t end. No question about it. I too am from farmers’ family. If any amendment is required in those laws, we will do that too. We are ready to hold as many rounds of talks as they want in order to find a solution,” he said.
Rajnath’s comments came shortly after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati reiterated her demand for recall of three farm laws and kisan mahapanchayats being held across the state in which several top opposition leaders have been participating.
