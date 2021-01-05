Ready to procure Covid-19 vaccines from India after dialogues, says Kazakh envoy

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:18 IST

With Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approving two vaccine candidates in India, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev said that Kazakhstan will discuss the matter with India and is ready to procure the vaccines.

“Kazakhstan is producing three vaccines, which are in 2nd and 3rd phase, there’s been no official dialogue with India, but we know India has two vaccines, which is good. We are ready to talk for ordering India’s vaccine after the approval of both countries,” Alimbayev told ANI.

The development comes at a time when Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India announced on Twitter that his company will clarify exports of Covishield to all the countries.

“I would like to clarify two matters as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made,” Poonawala said in his tweet.

There have been several queries regarding Indian vaccines being exported to other countries. Reports are there that several countries have expressed their interest to procure India’s vaccine.

The developments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing National Metrology Conclave through video conferring and said India is on the threshold of starting the world’s largest vaccination programme.

“World’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians,” PM Modi said.