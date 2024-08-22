Ready to work with friendly nations for peace in Kyiv: PM Narendra Modi

India is ready to work with friendly countries to provide all possible support for the early restoration of peace and stability in Ukraine and West Asia since no problem can be settled on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Warsaw on Thursday. (REUTERS)

The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a “matter of deep concern for all of us”, Modi told a media interaction following talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The remarks came a day ahead of Modi’s visit to Kyiv, which is being watched closely for any role India can play in bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

“It is India’s firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

“We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he said.

Tusk, speaking in Polish, said Modi’s visit is being seen as a possible step towards a peace process. “I am very glad that [Modi] has confirmed his readiness for personal involvement in achieving a peaceful, just and swift end to the war. We are both convinced that India can play a very important and positive role here,” he said.

“This is significant, especially since the prime minister will be visiting Kyiv in a few hours. We all believe that this visit can also be historic,” Tusk said.

Poland has emerged as the strongest supporters of Ukraine, providing military equipment worth billions of dollars and hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees, mainly because of concerns about the fallout of a Russian victory.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Poland on Thursday, Modi will travel by train to Ukraine, where he is set to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. Before beginning the two-nation European tour, Modi said he would discuss the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine as India desires the early return of peace and stability in the region.

India has so far not publicly criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it has abstained or voted against most Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations. It also stepped up the purchase of discounted Russian commodities such as oil and fertilisers despite initial criticism of the move from the West. At the same time, it has called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

Ukraine has nudged India to take on a greater role in ongoing peace efforts because of its proximity to Russia and its role as the voice of the Global South. The Ukrainian side has also said Zelensky’s peace formula will be one of the most important topics for discussions during Modi’s visit.